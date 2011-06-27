  1. Home
Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LS Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Silverado 2500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque355 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Measurements
Length222.0 in.
Curb weight4586 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height73.7 in.
Maximum payload2614.0 lbs.
Wheel base133.0 in.
Width78.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Summit White
  • Victory Red
Interior Colors
  • Medium Oak
  • Graphite
