Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Silverado 2500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)476.0/612.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Measurements
Length222.0 in.
Curb weight4586 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height73.7 in.
Maximum payload2614.0 lbs.
Wheel base133.0 in.
Width78.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Victory Red
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Medium Oak
