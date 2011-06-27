  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 2500
  4. Used 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Silverado 2500
Overview
See Silverado 2500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG12
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)374.0/510.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque350 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Measurements
Length222.0 in.
Curb weight4586 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height73.7 in.
Maximum payload2614.0 lbs.
Wheel base133.0 in.
Width78.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Victory Red
  • Onyx Black
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Medium Oak
See Silverado 2500 Inventory

Related Used 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles