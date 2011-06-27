  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 2500
  4. Used 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LS Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Silverado 2500
Overview
See Silverado 2500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque320 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.5 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.
Measurements
Length227.5 in.
Curb weight4766 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Ground clearance10.0 in.
Height74.0 in.
Maximum payload2434.0 lbs.
Wheel base143.5 in.
Width78.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Dark Copper Metallic
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Sunset Gold Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Oak
  • Graphite
  • Blue
  • Medium Gray
See Silverado 2500 Inventory

Related Used 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles