Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LT2 Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Silverado 1500HD
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle49.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
separate rear audioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room41.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room62.9 in.
Rear leg room38.8 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track68.6 in.
Curb weight5471 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Angle of approach28.0 degrees
Maximum payload3129 lbs.
Angle of departure23.0 degrees
Length239.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity10300 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height77.0 in.
Wheel base153.0 in.
Width79.7 in.
Rear track66.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo Blue
  • Orange
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Pewter
  • Dark Toreador Red
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Black
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Tangier Orange
  • Doeskin Tan
  • Woodland Green
  • Blue
  • Blue Metallic
  • Yellow
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Green
  • Gray Metallic
  • Tan - Low Gloss
  • Green - Low Gloss
Interior Colors
  • Tan, leather
  • Dark Charcoal, premium cloth
  • Dark Charcoal, leather
  • Tan, premium cloth
  • Medium Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
chrome steel wheelsyes
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
