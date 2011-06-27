Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Silverado Success
My '06 Chevy Silverado 1500HD with 6.0 liter V8 is an awesome truck. I tow a 31' 5th wheel camper all day long at 70mph all over the country. Gas mileage stinks, but I didn't buy it for fuel economy. At 67,000 miles in two years, I'll run it until the wheels fall off.
Love the truck but not the fuel mileage
I am a line driver for a local trucking company and when I get back to the yard I can't wait to get in my 2006 Chevy 2500HD. It is very comfortable to drive and has an abundance of power. It feels extremely stable on the road, its a dream to drive even compared to my wifes 2003 Tahoe. The one and only gripe I have with the truck is the fuel mileage, even though it sits at the yard most of the week it seems like all I do is put gas in that bottomless tank. I understand that you have to have a give and take for the power available but somewhere between 9 and 10 MPG is a little extreme. Bottom line I love my truck and will just bite the bullet and deal with the fuel issues.
Tow Vehicle
We purchased this thruck to pull a 33 ft Americamp trailer (7500 lbs) and I'm pleased with the performance. I find the milage suffers alot at 70 mph, but improves by 20% just by slowing down to 60 mph. It's length can be challenging at times.
2006 HD 2500
I have owned 5 Silverado's since 1999, would not consider another truck, my new HD with the 6.6 and Allison transmission is an awesome truck. Pulling my 5th wheel or any of my other toys and equipment is a no problem with this powerful truck. I am sold on the duramax with allison transmission. Excellent truck GM.
