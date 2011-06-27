  1. Home
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy crew cab can carry six passengers, strong 6.0-liter V8 engine, highest tow rating of any half-ton pickup, innovative features.
  • Dated interior with low-grade materials, questionable build quality.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A powerful drivetrain and stout underpinnings make the Silverado 1500HD crew cab a good option for buyers who like the size of a half-ton pickup but require extra towing capacity. If you don't plan to tow, the Nissan Titan and Dodge Ram are better overall trucks.

2005 Highlights

The heavy-duty 1500HD crew cab is back once again this year for buyers who like the size of the light-duty 1500 crew cab, but need more power and towing capacity. As on other half-ton Silverados, a power sunroof is a new option, and includes a HomeLink universal transmitter and deluxe overhead console.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD.

5(17%)
4(50%)
3(33%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
3.8
6 reviews
See all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Value-rado
matty b,04/30/2005
For a large truck with the capabilities it has, this is the best value on the market. Haul six people and a load of mulch while towing the tandem axle trailer with the bobcat and equipment, all while having the Bose jamming! Wash it up and take it to dinner. Loads of creature-comforts options with the durability and dependability of a Chevy. Some might think the interior layout is boring. However, beauty is in simplicity. I don't need/want woodgrain stickers that peel off. It's a truck. Everything where it needs to be and not labeled with neon-green idiot labels
Silver Smooth
tgreen,12/26/2007
Had a little trouble with the steering shaft but that was fixed under warranty. Other than that, it offers a smooth drive comparable to a car. I feel safe during bad weather. It has never hydroplaned on me. Very roomy inside and great for trips. Great speed acceleration with the 8 cylinder. Makes it easy to speed up for entering the expressways. If you can afford the gasoline as it only gets about 18 miles to the gallon in the city, I highly recommend this truck and would definitely buy another.
It takes a kicking and......
Mike,07/17/2009
All around it's been a pretty awesome vehicle. I don't baby it at all. I tow an 11,000 lb. travel trailer regularly, I've used 4 wheel drive over 400 hundred continuous miles of ice, I've chained up through snow up to the bumpers, I've climbed into the mountains on some pretty steep and rocky terrain. I've had the steering column repaired twice, one rear seatbelt buckle and a nut fell out from under the dashboard. Haven't figured out where that came from yet. Gas mileage is usually around 12, but then I'm using it like a truck. If I wanted mileage I'd have bought a Honda and stayed on the highways.
Junk
Rich,12/02/2008
I have 58,000 miles on the truck with the following problems, steering shaft fixed twice, 2 gas caps replaced, cigarette liter fixed, 4 wheel drive repaired, replaced water pump, replaced steering fluid pump, as of today it is in the shop for the week, the head gasket is being replaced (cracked), never buy another American car, should have bought the Toyota, Tundra.
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD

Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Overview

The Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 1500HD Crew Cab. Available styles include 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab LS Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), and 4dr Crew Cab LT Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A).

