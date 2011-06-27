For a large truck with the capabilities it has, this is the best value on the market. Haul six people and a load of mulch while towing the tandem axle trailer with the bobcat and equipment, all while having the Bose jamming! Wash it up and take it to dinner. Loads of creature-comforts options with the durability and dependability of a Chevy. Some might think the interior layout is boring. However, beauty is in simplicity. I don't need/want woodgrain stickers that peel off. It's a truck. Everything where it needs to be and not labeled with neon-green idiot labels

