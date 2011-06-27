2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Review
Pros & Cons
- Roomy crew cab can carry six passengers, strong 6.0-liter V8 engine, highest tow rating of any half-ton pickup, innovative features.
- Dated interior with low-grade materials, questionable build quality.
Other years
List Price
$13,999
Used Silverado 1500HD for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
A powerful drivetrain and stout underpinnings make the Silverado 1500HD crew cab a good option for buyers who like the size of a half-ton pickup but require extra towing capacity. If you don't plan to tow, the Nissan Titan and Dodge Ram are better overall trucks.
2005 Highlights
The heavy-duty 1500HD crew cab is back once again this year for buyers who like the size of the light-duty 1500 crew cab, but need more power and towing capacity. As on other half-ton Silverados, a power sunroof is a new option, and includes a HomeLink universal transmitter and deluxe overhead console.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD.
Most helpful consumer reviews
matty b,04/30/2005
For a large truck with the capabilities it has, this is the best value on the market. Haul six people and a load of mulch while towing the tandem axle trailer with the bobcat and equipment, all while having the Bose jamming! Wash it up and take it to dinner. Loads of creature-comforts options with the durability and dependability of a Chevy. Some might think the interior layout is boring. However, beauty is in simplicity. I don't need/want woodgrain stickers that peel off. It's a truck. Everything where it needs to be and not labeled with neon-green idiot labels
tgreen,12/26/2007
Had a little trouble with the steering shaft but that was fixed under warranty. Other than that, it offers a smooth drive comparable to a car. I feel safe during bad weather. It has never hydroplaned on me. Very roomy inside and great for trips. Great speed acceleration with the 8 cylinder. Makes it easy to speed up for entering the expressways. If you can afford the gasoline as it only gets about 18 miles to the gallon in the city, I highly recommend this truck and would definitely buy another.
Mike,07/17/2009
All around it's been a pretty awesome vehicle. I don't baby it at all. I tow an 11,000 lb. travel trailer regularly, I've used 4 wheel drive over 400 hundred continuous miles of ice, I've chained up through snow up to the bumpers, I've climbed into the mountains on some pretty steep and rocky terrain. I've had the steering column repaired twice, one rear seatbelt buckle and a nut fell out from under the dashboard. Haven't figured out where that came from yet. Gas mileage is usually around 12, but then I'm using it like a truck. If I wanted mileage I'd have bought a Honda and stayed on the highways.
Rich,12/02/2008
I have 58,000 miles on the truck with the following problems, steering shaft fixed twice, 2 gas caps replaced, cigarette liter fixed, 4 wheel drive repaired, replaced water pump, replaced steering fluid pump, as of today it is in the shop for the week, the head gasket is being replaced (cracked), never buy another American car, should have bought the Toyota, Tundra.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD features & specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Silverado 1500HD
Related Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Kia Soul 2016
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2004
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2017
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2018
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2007
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2013
- Used Lexus RX 350L 2018
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2006
- Used Toyota Camry 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD