Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Consumer Reviews

Value-rado

matty b, 04/30/2005
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

For a large truck with the capabilities it has, this is the best value on the market. Haul six people and a load of mulch while towing the tandem axle trailer with the bobcat and equipment, all while having the Bose jamming! Wash it up and take it to dinner. Loads of creature-comforts options with the durability and dependability of a Chevy. Some might think the interior layout is boring. However, beauty is in simplicity. I don't need/want woodgrain stickers that peel off. It's a truck. Everything where it needs to be and not labeled with neon-green idiot labels

Silver Smooth

tgreen, 12/26/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Had a little trouble with the steering shaft but that was fixed under warranty. Other than that, it offers a smooth drive comparable to a car. I feel safe during bad weather. It has never hydroplaned on me. Very roomy inside and great for trips. Great speed acceleration with the 8 cylinder. Makes it easy to speed up for entering the expressways. If you can afford the gasoline as it only gets about 18 miles to the gallon in the city, I highly recommend this truck and would definitely buy another.

It takes a kicking and......

Mike, 07/17/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

All around it's been a pretty awesome vehicle. I don't baby it at all. I tow an 11,000 lb. travel trailer regularly, I've used 4 wheel drive over 400 hundred continuous miles of ice, I've chained up through snow up to the bumpers, I've climbed into the mountains on some pretty steep and rocky terrain. I've had the steering column repaired twice, one rear seatbelt buckle and a nut fell out from under the dashboard. Haven't figured out where that came from yet. Gas mileage is usually around 12, but then I'm using it like a truck. If I wanted mileage I'd have bought a Honda and stayed on the highways.

Junk

Rich, 12/02/2008
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have 58,000 miles on the truck with the following problems, steering shaft fixed twice, 2 gas caps replaced, cigarette liter fixed, 4 wheel drive repaired, replaced water pump, replaced steering fluid pump, as of today it is in the shop for the week, the head gasket is being replaced (cracked), never buy another American car, should have bought the Toyota, Tundra.

Transmission Problems

Missouri, 01/25/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I experienced transmission problems with this truck at 50000 miles, and had to totally replace it with a new trans out of pocket, not covered by any manufacture warranty. In addition, the check engine light keeps coming on, once you add a bottle of Heet or Engine cleaner into the fuel it goes off, until, fuel gets low and more is added. Then it starts all over again. Truck lugs down on slopes and looses speed, not a pulling type of truck.

