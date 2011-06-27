  1. Home
Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LT Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Silverado 1500HD
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle49.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
separate rear audioyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room41.1 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room62.9 in.
Rear leg room38.8 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track68.6 in.
Length237.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity9900 lbs.
Curb weight5817 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height76.1 in.
Maximum payload2783 lbs.
Wheel base153 in.
Width79.1 in.
Rear track66 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Arrival Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Tan
  • Dark Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
