  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD
  4. Used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LT Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Silverado 1500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,960
See Silverado 1500HD Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,960
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,960
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,960
Torque360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle49.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,960
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,960
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,960
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,960
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,960
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,960
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room41.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,960
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room62.9 in.
Rear leg room38.8 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,960
Front track68.6 in.
Length237.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Curb weight5763 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height76.2 in.
Maximum payload2837 lbs.
Wheel base153 in.
Width79.7 in.
Rear track66 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,960
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Victory Red
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Medium Gray
  • Tan
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,960
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,960
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,960
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Silverado 1500HD Inventory

Related Used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles