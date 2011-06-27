  1. Home
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Review

Pros & Cons

  • Most powerful engine available in a half-ton, room for six, high tow rating.
  • Poor fuel mileage, nearly 20 feet long, spotty build quality.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A heavy-duty family/tow vehicle, without the tow-truck ride.

Vehicle overview

In the world of full-size pickup trucks, versatility is king. If you don't offer consumers every conceivable body style/drivetrain/suspension configuration imaginable, they will immediately gravitate toward the manufacturer who does. In this fine tradition of consumer gratification, Chevrolet recently broadened its lineup of Silverado trucks with the introduction of the Silverado 1500HD.

Unlike most Silverados, the 1500HD comes in only one body style -- a crew cab, short box -- giving Chevrolet a half-ton truck with four fullsize doors and true six-passenger seating capacity, something sorely needed in order to compete with Dodge's new Ram Quad Cab and Ford's F-150 SuperCrew. Intended as a truck for recreational use rather than hard-core work duty, the crew cab configuration provides a spacious passenger cabin without the harsh ride typical of most workhorse crew cabs.

In addition to its unique body style, the 1500HD also gets drivetrain components previously unavailable in a Silverado half-ton. Under the hood rests a 6.0-liter Vortec V8 rated at 300 horsepower and 360 pound-feet of torque. Handling all that power is one of GM's sturdiest light-truck automatic transmissions, the 4L80-E. With overdrive and a tow/haul mode that adjusts shift points for better performance under load, this transmission/engine combo allows the 1500HD to tow up to 10,300 pounds. Larger four-wheel disc brakes borrowed from the three-quarter-ton lineup assure that you'll be able to haul the load down to speed as quickly as the burly Vortec engine gets it going.

There are only two trim levels available: LS and LT. Well-equipped LS models include cruise control, keyless entry, an AM/FM/CD stereo, air conditioning and a driver message center that monitors 18 different vehicle systems. LT models add leather seating surfaces, power-adjustable driver and passenger seats and the OnStar communications system.

With its stout drivetrain, spacious interior and numerous standard features, the Silverado 1500HD would make a great tow vehicle for those who pull a good-sized boat or horse trailer on a regular basis, but don't want the harsh-riding suspension of most heavy-duty pickups. Its four full-sized doors allow it to serve as a great family vehicle, as well, making the Silverado 1500HD one of the most versatile and capable models in the Chevy truck lineup.

2002 Highlights

Debuting late last year as an all-new 2001 model, the 1500HD Crew Cab gets few changes for the 2002 model year. A high-capacity air cleaner is now standard, along with extended sunshades for both the driver and passenger.

Most helpful consumer reviews

2002 1500HD 4WD LT SB
Long-time owner,05/18/2010
Have hauled 2 pallets (>5000#) of paving stones without a sweat. Towing package made it easy to tow a dual axle trailer with a big bobcat. Locking differential and auto 4WD make it fun and safe in the snow but a bit tough to turn sharply on dry pavement. Terrific heater and A/C. Crew cab and step bars make it easy to accommodate 4 large adults. Comfortable seats and ride. The black leather interior is durable and easy to clean, although prone to creasing over the long term. 15 MPG highway and 9-11 MPG city over the last eight years.
02 chevy silvarado 1500hd
dyork920,05/23/2011
my dad purchased this truck new in 01 we have had this truck for 10 years of camper haulin, car towin, and daily driving. this truck has 111,000 mi and hasent had a single issue yet. the motor is "bullet proof" and runs like it did back in 02. i there is no need for the amount of power this thing has. I live in new hampshire and the winters are hard up here on vehicles but the truck has showen no singns of rust besides the rear bumper that completly rotted away last year but was cheap to replace. for 10 years of muddy dirt roads and salty hyways this truck has stood up beter than any vehile iv ever owned.
What a GREAT truck
Jeff,05/09/2010
I recently purchased this truck and I know from the test drive it was going to be a great truck and I'd recommend this truck to anyone. I've had several trucks in the past, Ford, Chevy and Dodges, and this truck outdoes them all. The outside look is great and I get compliments everywhere I go! I have the front bucket seats with the console in the middle, which offers plenty of storage space. It's very roomy inside and has a lot of head room. The back seat seems to me much larger than my '06 Silverado Crew Cab. The engine has more than enough giddy in it's step. Fuel economy isn't to bad, about 17 on the highway. My last 3 trucks were newer, but this one is by far the best!
It'll beat a Hemi
Chad PA.,02/09/2009
I've had many Dodge and Chevy trucks in the past. I must say this is the best. I'm used to driving 400+ horsepower muscle cars, and I would consider this a "Muscle Truck". I would give the performance a 20 if it would let me. I does well at everything from hauling to plowing snow. Mine has the famous tap at startup also, but it's normal. It rides, drives and handles great. I would recommend this truck to anyone who wants to say they have a real truck. The gas mileage is so so for me but what do you expect with a full size truck with a 6.0L powerhouse under the hood. With a little add ons like I have, "It'll beat a Hemi"
See all 40 reviews of the 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD
