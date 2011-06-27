Used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

2002 1500HD 4WD LT SB Long-time owner , 05/18/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Have hauled 2 pallets (>5000#) of paving stones without a sweat. Towing package made it easy to tow a dual axle trailer with a big bobcat. Locking differential and auto 4WD make it fun and safe in the snow but a bit tough to turn sharply on dry pavement. Terrific heater and A/C. Crew cab and step bars make it easy to accommodate 4 large adults. Comfortable seats and ride. The black leather interior is durable and easy to clean, although prone to creasing over the long term. 15 MPG highway and 9-11 MPG city over the last eight years. Report Abuse

02 chevy silvarado 1500hd dyork920 , 05/23/2011 5 of 6 people found this review helpful my dad purchased this truck new in 01 we have had this truck for 10 years of camper haulin, car towin, and daily driving. this truck has 111,000 mi and hasent had a single issue yet. the motor is "bullet proof" and runs like it did back in 02. i there is no need for the amount of power this thing has. I live in new hampshire and the winters are hard up here on vehicles but the truck has showen no singns of rust besides the rear bumper that completly rotted away last year but was cheap to replace. for 10 years of muddy dirt roads and salty hyways this truck has stood up beter than any vehile iv ever owned.

What a GREAT truck Jeff , 05/09/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I recently purchased this truck and I know from the test drive it was going to be a great truck and I'd recommend this truck to anyone. I've had several trucks in the past, Ford, Chevy and Dodges, and this truck outdoes them all. The outside look is great and I get compliments everywhere I go! I have the front bucket seats with the console in the middle, which offers plenty of storage space. It's very roomy inside and has a lot of head room. The back seat seems to me much larger than my '06 Silverado Crew Cab. The engine has more than enough giddy in it's step. Fuel economy isn't to bad, about 17 on the highway. My last 3 trucks were newer, but this one is by far the best!

It'll beat a Hemi Chad PA. , 02/09/2009 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I've had many Dodge and Chevy trucks in the past. I must say this is the best. I'm used to driving 400+ horsepower muscle cars, and I would consider this a "Muscle Truck". I would give the performance a 20 if it would let me. I does well at everything from hauling to plowing snow. Mine has the famous tap at startup also, but it's normal. It rides, drives and handles great. I would recommend this truck to anyone who wants to say they have a real truck. The gas mileage is so so for me but what do you expect with a full size truck with a 6.0L powerhouse under the hood. With a little add ons like I have, "It'll beat a Hemi"