Used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Consumer Reviews
2002 1500HD 4WD LT SB
Have hauled 2 pallets (>5000#) of paving stones without a sweat. Towing package made it easy to tow a dual axle trailer with a big bobcat. Locking differential and auto 4WD make it fun and safe in the snow but a bit tough to turn sharply on dry pavement. Terrific heater and A/C. Crew cab and step bars make it easy to accommodate 4 large adults. Comfortable seats and ride. The black leather interior is durable and easy to clean, although prone to creasing over the long term. 15 MPG highway and 9-11 MPG city over the last eight years.
02 chevy silvarado 1500hd
my dad purchased this truck new in 01 we have had this truck for 10 years of camper haulin, car towin, and daily driving. this truck has 111,000 mi and hasent had a single issue yet. the motor is "bullet proof" and runs like it did back in 02. i there is no need for the amount of power this thing has. I live in new hampshire and the winters are hard up here on vehicles but the truck has showen no singns of rust besides the rear bumper that completly rotted away last year but was cheap to replace. for 10 years of muddy dirt roads and salty hyways this truck has stood up beter than any vehile iv ever owned.
What a GREAT truck
I recently purchased this truck and I know from the test drive it was going to be a great truck and I'd recommend this truck to anyone. I've had several trucks in the past, Ford, Chevy and Dodges, and this truck outdoes them all. The outside look is great and I get compliments everywhere I go! I have the front bucket seats with the console in the middle, which offers plenty of storage space. It's very roomy inside and has a lot of head room. The back seat seems to me much larger than my '06 Silverado Crew Cab. The engine has more than enough giddy in it's step. Fuel economy isn't to bad, about 17 on the highway. My last 3 trucks were newer, but this one is by far the best!
It'll beat a Hemi
I've had many Dodge and Chevy trucks in the past. I must say this is the best. I'm used to driving 400+ horsepower muscle cars, and I would consider this a "Muscle Truck". I would give the performance a 20 if it would let me. I does well at everything from hauling to plowing snow. Mine has the famous tap at startup also, but it's normal. It rides, drives and handles great. I would recommend this truck to anyone who wants to say they have a real truck. The gas mileage is so so for me but what do you expect with a full size truck with a 6.0L powerhouse under the hood. With a little add ons like I have, "It'll beat a Hemi"
Darn Good Truck
I bought this truck in February of last year. It had 142,000 miles on it. It now has 165,000 miles and is still running strong. I change the oil in it every 2,000 miles and I have yet to hear this "Knocking" sound that everyone else is talking about. Get lots of compliments about this truck and will keep it forever. Thanks Chevy for making one hell of a truck.
