Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LS Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Silverado 1500HD
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle49.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
daytime running lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room41 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room62.9 in.
Rear leg room38.8 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track68.6 in.
Length237.2 in.
Curb weight5585 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height76.2 in.
Wheel base153 in.
Width79.7 in.
Rear track66 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • Summit White
  • Sunset Gold Metallic
  • Sunset Orange Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Tan
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
chrome steel wheelsyes
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles