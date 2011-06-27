  1. Home
Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

4.5
4 reviews
Love My New Truck

Liz Devlin, 11/09/2006
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Bought my 1st Chevy last week and traded a 2004 Ford F150. The Chevy has more power and more comfort than my Fords, and also rides smoother. I bought it for towing and the HD is mainly used for towing, and after reaching the 500 mile mark, I can't wait to see how it tows my horse trailer. Fuel economy is 14-15 mpg, which is to be expected with a 6.0 V8. Actually, I got 13-15 w/the Ford that had a 5.4, so I guess I can't complain since I now have a bigger engine. Won't ever go back to Ford and I have always bought Ford.

Towing

Liz, 12/26/2006
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I finally towed with this truck and it was great! Hardly knew it was there. It was so much better in towing than the F150 5.4 w/tow pkg. No comparison at all. The only issue was gas mileage. It blew through the gas quickly. Love this truck!

1/2 ton on steroids

Kosmo, 01/18/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Rides like a Cadillac and pulls like an ox! This truck can outperform any other manufacturers gas powerd 3/4 ton truck. Cheaper to run at 13.5 mpg that my Duramax at 18 mpg. I paid $21K for on 07 with 35K mi. Good deal I think.

Solid truck

Scooter, 03/08/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought mine new in May, and was very dissapointed with it's performance in stock trim. Since then I have lifted it 6", added 35" tires, installed a K&N filter system, Flowmaster exhaust, and a Superchips programmer. Now the truck hauls and looks great. Fuel mileage is about 12-16, not bad at all for a 6.0 V-8 in a lifted truck. I have the Autotrack feature and love it! It is an ingenious feature! Truck is very capable off road (probably with the help of giant tires and 6" of lift :) Overall I get a ton of complimenets on the truck and am happy with it. The only bad thing is the transmission is an old one, 4L60-E, and this motor needs a 5 or 6 speed tranny for better overall perf.

