Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  4. 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Silverado 1500
More about the 2022 Silverado 1500
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18 MPG
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 MPG
Combined MPG18 MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)384.0/504.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size5.3 L
CylindersV8
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower355 hp @ 5,600 rpm
Torque383 lb-ft @ 4,100 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeOverhead valves (OHV)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Cylinder deactivationyes
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity11,200 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity2,010 lbs.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
ad labelAd
10 Offers Near Ashburn, VA
See current offers on the Chevrolet Silverado 1500
View Offers
Chevrolet.com
*The Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price excludes destination freight charge, tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment. Click here to see all Chevrolet vehicles' destination freight charges.
Suspension
Suspension
Front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Length231.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors81.2 in.
Height75.5 in.
Wheel base147.4 in.
Bed Length5'10”
Turning circle46.3 ft.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Curb weight4,860 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity11,200 lbs.
Maximum payload2,010 lbs.
Gross weight6,800 lbs.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Northsky Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Red Hot
  • Cherry Red Tintcoat
  • Black
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Dark Ash Metallic
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gideon/Very Dark Atmosphere, cloth
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Gideon/Very Dark Atmosphere, leather
  • Jet Black, cloth
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room43.0 in.
Front leg room44.5 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Front hip room61.2 in.
Clothyes
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear leg room43.4 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
Rear hip Room60.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Safety
Safety
Lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Front fog/driving lightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
Speed sensitive volume controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Cruise controlyes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Heated steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
265/65R18 tiresyes
Fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
Underbody mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Hands-Free Callingyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Concierge Serviceyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Destination Downloadyes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Mechanical Options
Mechanical Options
Engine Block Heater +$100
Cat-Back Performance Exhaust +$1,295
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller +$275
Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 +$995
Trailer Tire Pressure Monitor Sensors +$50
Packages
Packages
Texas Edition Plus +$1,890
Max Trailering Package +$1,125
All Star Edition Plus +$1,890
Assist Step and Tonneau Value Package II +$1,295
Liner Protection Package +$350
Rally Edition +$2,895
RST Texas Edition Premium Packageyes
Redline Edition +$3,625
Assist Step and Tonneau Value Package III +$1,895
Dark Essentials Package +$325
Convenience Package II +$1,340
RST All Star Premium Packageyes
Safety & Security Options
Safety & Security Options
Safety Package +$990
Credit - Not Equipped with Rear Park Assist +-$50
Interior Options
Interior Options
Front Floor Liners +$210
Cloth Rear Seat w/Storage Package +$225
All-Weather Floor Liners +$230
Under Seat Storage +$285
Credit - Not Equipped with Steering Column Lock +-$50
Credit - Not Equipped with Front Heated/Ventilated and Rear Heated Seats +-$50
Credit - Not Equipped with Heated Steering Wheel +-$25
Leather Package +$985
Adaptive Cruise Control +$500
Front Bucket Seats w/Center Console +$620
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
22" High Gloss Black Wheels +$2,995
Black Molded Splash Guards +$205
22" High Gloss Black Multi-Spoke Wheels +$3,195
4" Round Black Assist Steps +$795
Tri-Fold Soft Tonneau Cover +$465
265/65R18SL All-Terrain White Outlined Letter Tires +$350
Assist Step and Tonneau Value Package III +$1,895
4" Round Chromed Assist Steps +$795
275/60R20SL All-Terrain Blackwall Tires +$200
275/50R22SL All-Season Blackwall Tires +$0
22" Bright Chrome Wheels +$3,495
6" Rectangular Black Tubular Assist Steps +$795
Auxiliary Trailer Camera +$595
6" Rectangular Chromed Tubular Assist Steps +$795
22" Bright Chrome Multi-Split Spoke Wheels +$3,495
Hard Folding Tonneau Cover +$1,100
Power Glass Sunroof +$995
22" Carbon Flash Metallic Wheels +$3,195
6" Black Assist Steps +$890
275/60R20 All-Season Blackwall Tires +$0
Outside Power-Adjustable Vertical Trailering Mirrors +$345
22" Bright Chrome Multi-Split Spoke Wheels +$3,495
Black Work Step +$475
Black Chrome Exhaust Tip +$200
Chrome Assist Steps +$700
Wheel Locks +$85
Bed View Camera +$250
265/65R18SL All-Terrain Blackwall Tires +$200
Power Up/Down Tailgate +$185
20" x 9.0" Black Painted Aluminum Wheels +$800
Premium Soft Tonneau Cover +$560
20" x 9" Painted Aluminum Wheels w/Machine Face and Grazen Painted Pockets +$1,100
Front License Plate Kit +$0
Multi-Flex Tailgate +$445
Texas Edition Badgingyes
Protection Package +$685
Inventory

Related 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Latest Updates On New Cars

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates