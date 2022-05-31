Skip to main content
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Deals, Incentives & Rebates

Work Truck

Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

  • Medical Professionals For Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    General Motors Healthcare Professional Cash Allowance Program. Eligible customers can use this discount toward the purchase/lease of an eligible model. Proof of employment and authorization code required. See dealer for details or visit www.gmfirstresponderdiscount.com for complete eligibility details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    05/03/2022
    End
    01/03/2023

    Military for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    GM Military Discount Cash Allowance Program for active, reserve and retired military personnel, including discharged veterans within three years of discharge date, who purchase/lease an eligible model. Eligibility verified by ID.ME and authorization code required. See dealer for details or visit www.gmmilitarydiscount.com for complete eligibility details

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    05/03/2022
    End
    01/03/2023

    First Responder for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    General Motors First Responder Cash Allowance Program. Eligible customers which include firefighters, police, EMT/paramedics and 911 dispatch can use this allowance toward the purchase/lease of an eligible model. Proof of employment and authorization code required. See dealer for details or visit www.gmfirstresponderdiscount.com for complete eligibility details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    05/03/2022
    End
    01/03/2023

    Educator Bonus for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Employees of any school, college or university (teachers, administrators, support staff) that are employed directly by the school, college or university (i.e. contract employees are not eligible) receive a cash allowance when they purchase/lease an eligible model. Proof of employment and authorization code required. May be incompatible with certain other incentive offers and/or employee/plan pricing. See dealer for details or visit www.gmeducatordiscount.com.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    05/03/2022
    End
    01/03/2023

    Student/College Grad for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current students currently enrolled in a 2-year or 4-year degree program, a registered nursing degree (diploma) program or graduate degree program (students in certificate programs would not be eligible) receive cash allowance on select vehicles. All eligible students are eligible the entire period of enrollment and up to two years after graduation. Proof of enrollment/graduation and authorization number required. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    05/03/2022
    End
    01/03/2023

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Not available with lease and some other offers. Program eligibility based on credit approval through GM Financial; not all customers will qualify. See dealer for details.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    1.9%3605/03/202205/31/2022
    1.9%4805/03/202205/31/2022
    1.9%6005/03/202205/31/2022
    2.9%7205/03/202205/31/2022
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
*The Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price excludes destination freight charge, tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment. Click here to see all Chevrolet vehicles' destination freight charges.

All 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
LT Trail Boss 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
RST 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
RST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
RST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
High Country 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
LT Trail Boss 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
RST 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
ZR2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
Custom 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Custom 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Custom Trail Boss 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Custom 4dr Double Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Custom Trail Boss 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Custom 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Custom 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
LT 4dr Crew Cab 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
LT 4dr Double Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
