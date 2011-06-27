  1. Home
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

5(0%)4(0%)3(100%)2(0%)1(0%)
3.0
1 reviews
Delayed and Hardshifts

Kennedy, 10/11/2019
Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
10 of 12 people found this review helpful

I purchased a 2019 Chevy 1500 Z71 in July 2019. Not too long after I noticed sporadic hardshifts. The past 4/5 weeks I have noticed delayed shifts and hardshifts. When shifting from reverse to drive, when shifting from park to drive, and on cold starts (this is Texas so its never really cold, especially in September and October). I feel it jerk forward sometimes when shifting from 1st to 2nd. A couple of times it jerked forward pretty rough after I went from reverse to drive. The lag from reverse to drive is scary. Again, it doesn't happen every morning - just sporadically.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
