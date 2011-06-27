2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Deals, Incentives & Rebates
LTLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Offers in response to COVID-19(1 available)Show details
- First Responder Discount For Retail - Expires 01/05/2021
First Responder Discount For RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
General Motors First Responder Discount Pricing Program. Eligible customers which include firefighters, police, EMT/paramedics and 911 dispatch can use this discount toward the purchase/lease of an eligible model. Proof of employment and authorization code required. See dealer for details or visit www.gmfirstresponderdiscount.com for complete eligibility details.
- Start
- 07/01/2020
- End
- 01/05/2021
Cash Offers(2 available)Show details
- $6,250 Customer Cash for Retail - Expires 09/01/2020
- $750 Conquest for Retail - Expires 09/01/2020
Customer Cash for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Not available with special financing, lease and some other offers. See dealer for details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $6,250
- Start
- 08/04/2020
- End
- 09/01/2020
Conquest for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Current owners/lessees of a 2006 or newer Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep or RAM passenger car or truck qualify for this conquest offer. Customer must have owned/leased their qualifying vehicle for a minimum of 30 days prior to the sale of the new vehicle. Trade-in Not Required. Not compatible with loyalty offers. Proof of non-GM lease/ownership required. Residency restriction apply. See dealer for details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $750
- Start
- 08/07/2020
- End
- 09/01/2020
Financing(0 available)
Leasing(0 available)
All 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Deals
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 in Virginia is:not available