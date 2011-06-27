Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Big mistake
Ever since the body style change in 2014 I've wanted a new Silverado. I had a 2007 Silverado extended cab Z71 4wd 5.3 that I bought new, it was a great truck, but it had 156,000 miles on it and I wanted a crew cab. I sold my old truck in December and looked for a month until I found just the truck I wanted at the right price. 2018 Silverado LT, crew cab, 4wd, 5.3, my dream truck. Before it had 500 miles on it I could tell something wasn't right. The 1st to 2nd and 2nd to 3rd shift had a hesitation and was sloppy. At speeds 25 to 45 mph it felt like it would miss or shudder, not terrible but I could feel it. In the mornings it would idle at 1100 rpm, and run terrible for the first several miles. I took it to the local Chevy dealer and we drove it, they told me the transmission had to "learn" my driving style and it might take 2000 miles before it would improve. After some investigation on the internet, I found there was a lot of people with 2016 and 2017 with the same problems, GM actually has a name for it "chuggle and fish bite". I called GM and opened a complaint but basically got the runaround. At 2000 miles I took it back to the dealership armed with service bulletin numbers for the 2017 that were giving trouble. They drove it and said there was problem with the way it shifted but because the TCM service bulletins were for 2017 and my truck is a 2018 they couldn't perform thoses updates. But there was another ECM update and they did that and it shifted better. Bottom line is my truck doesn't run right. I have tried to call the GM customer service rep I have talked to last, he gave me his extension number. But I have left two messages and he hasn't called me back. I wish I had kept my old truck, it would run circles around this one.
Dealership Junk
Bought this truck 9 months ago has been in the shop 32 days for work since I bought it. It's a daily driver for the road to work and home so not abused at all. First it took them forever to figure out where the cab noise is coming from then when they did, it was the boot for the steering column, I have had the truck back a month and less than 500 miles and it's back again. Come to find out that is a common problem with this boot and its defective. My truck is a 2018 same look, model, style and the 2016, 2017, 2018 and they still refuse to design a new boot to fix the issue and keep replacing it with the same defective existing piece. My truck goes back on Monday for the exact same issue again.
Last chevy after 50 years
$50,000 truck that vibrates, shifts bad, drives terrible, jumps and jerks. And the dealer says its the way the truck should drive. I have owned 3 trucks and a suburban with the same motor and tranmission and none of them drove like this piece of junk. Dealer says you can not compare them??? All kind of complaints on same issue but GM has done nothing.
paint chips
buyer beware!!! cheap paint. Paint chips easily on front bumper, side quarter panels, doors, and even the tailgate. Google silverado paint chipping before you go 40k in debt.
Very problematic
Vehicle lost all acceletation on highway. Dealer could not find problem. Excessive cooling fan speed twice. Transmission so clunky it was distracting. Got rid of it at 14k miles.
