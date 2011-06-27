Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

C J , 03/14/2018 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)

Ever since the body style change in 2014 I've wanted a new Silverado. I had a 2007 Silverado extended cab Z71 4wd 5.3 that I bought new, it was a great truck, but it had 156,000 miles on it and I wanted a crew cab. I sold my old truck in December and looked for a month until I found just the truck I wanted at the right price. 2018 Silverado LT, crew cab, 4wd, 5.3, my dream truck. Before it had 500 miles on it I could tell something wasn't right. The 1st to 2nd and 2nd to 3rd shift had a hesitation and was sloppy. At speeds 25 to 45 mph it felt like it would miss or shudder, not terrible but I could feel it. In the mornings it would idle at 1100 rpm, and run terrible for the first several miles. I took it to the local Chevy dealer and we drove it, they told me the transmission had to "learn" my driving style and it might take 2000 miles before it would improve. After some investigation on the internet, I found there was a lot of people with 2016 and 2017 with the same problems, GM actually has a name for it "chuggle and fish bite". I called GM and opened a complaint but basically got the runaround. At 2000 miles I took it back to the dealership armed with service bulletin numbers for the 2017 that were giving trouble. They drove it and said there was problem with the way it shifted but because the TCM service bulletins were for 2017 and my truck is a 2018 they couldn't perform thoses updates. But there was another ECM update and they did that and it shifted better. Bottom line is my truck doesn't run right. I have tried to call the GM customer service rep I have talked to last, he gave me his extension number. But I have left two messages and he hasn't called me back. I wish I had kept my old truck, it would run circles around this one.