  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  4. Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Silverado 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,890
See Silverado 1500 Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,890
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,890
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)578.0/748.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,890
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque305 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle43.9 ft.
Valves12
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,890
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$38,890
LT Convenience Packageyes
Chrome Essentials Packageyes
Cargo Convenience Packageyes
Snow Plow Prep Packageyes
Bed Protection Packageyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,890
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,890
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,890
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,890
Synthesis Silver Interior Trim Kityes
Heated Driver and Front Passenger Seatingyes
Interior Driver Assist Handleyes
Bose Soundyes
Graphite-Colored Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Chevrolet MyLink Navigation Audio System w/8" Diagonal Color Touch-Screenyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,890
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,890
Front head room42.4 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room45.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.7 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,890
P275/55R20 All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
Spray-On Bed Lineryes
20" x 9.0" Polished-Aluminum Wheelsyes
Polished Exhaust Tipyes
22" 7-Spoke Silver Wheels w/Black Insertsyes
Black Molded Splash Guardsyes
22" 5-Spoke Silver Ultra-Bright Machined Wheels w/High-Gloss Blackyes
22" 7-Spoke Silver Wheelsyes
Soft Folding Tonneau Coveryes
4" Round Chrome Tubular Assist Stepsyes
P265/65R18 All-Terrain White Outlined Letter Tiresyes
22" 6-Spoke Black Wheelsyes
6" Rectangular Tubular Chromed Assist Stepsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
6" Black Rectangular Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Tri-Fold Hard Tonneau Coveryes
Cargo Box Retractable Side Assist Stepyes
Wheel Locksyes
P285/45R22 SL 110H All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
Rubber Bed Matyes
LED Cargo Box Lightingyes
4 Movable Upper Cargo Tie Downsyes
22" 6-Spoke Premium Silver Ultra-Bright Machined Wheelsyes
22" Chrome 6-Spoke Multi-Featured Design Wheelsyes
Bed Lineryes
Front and Rear Black Bow-Tie Emblemsyes
LT265/70R17C All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
4" Round Black Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Body Color Molded Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,890
Angle of departure23.4 degrees
Length224.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity9500 lbs.
Curb weight4975 lbs.
Gross weight6900 lbs.
Ground clearance8.8 in.
Angle of approach15.5 degrees
Height73.8 in.
Maximum payload1900 lbs.
Wheel base133.0 in.
Width80.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,890
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Ocean Blue Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Black
  • Tungsten Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Siren Red Tintcoat
  • Autumn Bronze Metallic
  • Red Hot
Interior Colors
  • Cocoa/Dune, cloth
  • Jet Black, cloth
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Dark Ash Seats w/Jet Black Interior Accents, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,890
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P265/65R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,890
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,890
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Silverado 1500 Inventory

Related Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles