Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,240
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19
|Total Seating
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,240
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|manual hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|part time 4WD
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,240
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|442.0/572.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,240
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Torque
|305 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.3 l
|Horsepower
|285 hp @ 5300 rpm
|Turning circle
|47.2 ft.
|Valves
|12
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,240
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|Front center lap belt
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,240
|Trailering Package
|yes
|LS Convenience Package
|yes
|Bed Protection Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,240
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,240
|Air conditioning
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,240
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,240
|Color-Keyed Carpet Floor Covering and Rubberized Vinyl Floormats
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|Rear Under Seat Storage
|yes
|Interior Driver Assist Handle
|yes
|Carpeted Floor Mats
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,240
|clock
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,240
|Front head room
|42.8 in.
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|66.0 in.
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|Front leg room
|45.3 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|60.7 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,240
|Rear head room
|40.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|60.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.7 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,240
|Metal Bed Storage Box
|yes
|Spray-On Bed Liner
|yes
|Polished Exhaust Tip
|yes
|Chrome Fuel Door
|yes
|Front and Rear Molded Splash Guards
|yes
|Heated Camper-Style Manual Extending Power Exterior Mirrors
|yes
|Soft Folding Tonneau Cover
|yes
|Bright Chrome Grille
|yes
|4" Round Chrome Tubular Assist Steps
|yes
|Bed Rug
|yes
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|6" Black Rectangular Tubular Assist Steps
|yes
|Cargo Box Retractable Side Assist Step
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|Rubber Bed Mat
|yes
|Vinyl Tonneau Cover
|yes
|Chrome Bodyside Moldings
|yes
|P265/70R17 All-Terrain Blackwall Tires
|yes
|Tailgate Liner
|yes
|LED Cargo Box Lighting
|yes
|Chromed Tubular 6" Rectangular Assist Steps
|yes
|4 Movable Upper Cargo Tie Downs
|yes
|Electric Rear-Window Defogger
|yes
|Black Flat Splash Guards
|yes
|Hard Tri-Folding Tonneau w/Vinyl Cover
|yes
|Bed Liner
|yes
|Bed Net
|yes
|LT265/70R17C All-Terrain Blackwall Tires
|yes
|Front and Rear Black Bow-Tie Emblems
|yes
|4" Round Black Tubular Assist Steps
|yes
|Body Color Molded Splash Guards
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,240
|Angle of departure
|23.3 degrees
|Length
|230.0 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|9600 lbs.
|Curb weight
|5278 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7100 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.9 in.
|Angle of approach
|17.9 degrees
|Height
|74.0 in.
|Maximum payload
|1790 lbs.
|Wheel base
|143.5 in.
|Width
|80.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,240
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,240
|P255/70R17 tires
|yes
|17 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,240
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,240
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 24000 mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
