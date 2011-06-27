  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  4. Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Silverado 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,240
See Silverado 1500 Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,240
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,240
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)442.0/572.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,240
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque305 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle47.2 ft.
Valves12
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,240
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,240
Trailering Packageyes
LS Convenience Packageyes
Bed Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,240
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,240
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,240
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,240
Color-Keyed Carpet Floor Covering and Rubberized Vinyl Floormatsyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Rear Under Seat Storageyes
Interior Driver Assist Handleyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,240
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,240
Front head room42.8 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room45.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,240
Rear head room40.5 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,240
Metal Bed Storage Boxyes
Spray-On Bed Lineryes
Polished Exhaust Tipyes
Chrome Fuel Dooryes
Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyes
Heated Camper-Style Manual Extending Power Exterior Mirrorsyes
Soft Folding Tonneau Coveryes
Bright Chrome Grilleyes
4" Round Chrome Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Bed Rugyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
6" Black Rectangular Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Cargo Box Retractable Side Assist Stepyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rubber Bed Matyes
Vinyl Tonneau Coveryes
Chrome Bodyside Moldingsyes
P265/70R17 All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
Tailgate Lineryes
LED Cargo Box Lightingyes
Chromed Tubular 6" Rectangular Assist Stepsyes
4 Movable Upper Cargo Tie Downsyes
Electric Rear-Window Defoggeryes
Black Flat Splash Guardsyes
Hard Tri-Folding Tonneau w/Vinyl Coveryes
Bed Lineryes
Bed Netyes
LT265/70R17C All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
Front and Rear Black Bow-Tie Emblemsyes
4" Round Black Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Body Color Molded Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,240
Angle of departure23.3 degrees
Length230.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity9600 lbs.
Curb weight5278 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.
Ground clearance8.9 in.
Angle of approach17.9 degrees
Height74.0 in.
Maximum payload1790 lbs.
Wheel base143.5 in.
Width80.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,240
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Summit White
  • Deep Ruby Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Tungsten Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Deep Ocean Blue Metallic
  • Rainforest Green Metallic
  • Brownstone Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Ash Seats w/Jet Black Interior Accents, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,240
P255/70R17 tiresyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,240
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,240
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Silverado 1500 Inventory

Related Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles