Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Silverado 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,375
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,375
Drive typeRear wheel drive
descent controlyes
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,375
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)468.0/624.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,375
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque305 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle46.9 ft.
Valves12
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,375
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$35,375
LT Plus Packageyes
LT Convenience Packageyes
All-Star Editionyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,375
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,375
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,375
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,375
Front Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
Chevrolet Mobile WiFi Connectivityyes
Leather Split Bench Seatyes
Graphite-Colored Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Rear Under Seat Storageyes
Manual Tilt and Telescoping Steering Columnyes
Front Console Organizeryes
Heated Driver and Front Passenger Seatingyes
Carpeted Front and Rear Floor Matsyes
Chevrolet MyLink Audio System w/8" Diagonal Color Touch Navigationyes
Front and Rear All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Interior Driver Assist Handleyes
Console Insertyes
Bose Soundyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,375
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,375
Front head room42.8 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.9 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room45.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,375
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room60.2 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room65.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,375
Metal Bed Storage Boxyes
P275/55R20 All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
Spray-On Bed Lineryes
Polished Exhaust Tipyes
P265/65R18 All-Terrain Tiresyes
22" 7-Spoke Silver Wheels w/Black Insertsyes
Chrome Fuel Dooryes
Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyes
Soft Folding Tonneau Coveryes
4" Round Chrome Tubular Assist Stepsyes
P265/65R18 All-Terrain White Outlined Letter Tiresyes
6" Tubular Chromed Assist Stepsyes
Bed Rugyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
18" x 8.5" Bright-Machined Aluminum Wheelsyes
6" Black Oval Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Cargo Box Retractable Side Assist Stepyes
20" x 9" Polished-Aluminum Wheelsyes
Wheel Locksyes
P285/45R22 SL 110H All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
Rubber Bed Matyes
Vinyl Tonneau Coveryes
Tailgate Lineryes
Chrome Recovery Hooksyes
LED Cargo Box Lightingyes
4 Movable Upper Cargo Tie Downsyes
22" Chrome 6-Spoke Multi-Featured Design Wheelsyes
Black Flat Splash Guardsyes
Hard Tri-Folding Tonneau w/Vinyl Coveryes
22" 7-spoke Silver Wheelsyes
Bed Lineryes
Bed Netyes
4" Round Black Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Body Color Molded Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,375
Front track68.9 in.
Curb weight4860 lbs.
Gross weight6900 lbs.
Angle of approach17.1 degrees
Maximum payload2101 lbs.
Angle of departure23.4 degrees
Length230.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity9900 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height73.9 in.
Wheel base143.5 in.
Width80.0 in.
Rear track67.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,375
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Black
  • Blue Topaz Metallic
  • Deep Ruby Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Victory Red
  • Brownstone Metallic
  • Tungsten Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cocoa/Dune, cloth
  • Jet Black, cloth
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Jet Black/Dark Ash, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,375
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,375
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,375
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
