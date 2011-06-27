  1. Home
Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Silverado 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,210
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)468.0/624.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque305 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle43.9 ft.
Valves12
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Trailering Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
110-Volt AC Power Outletyes
Chevrolet Mobile WiFi Connectivityyes
Carpeted Front Floor Matsyes
Interior Driver Assist Handleyes
Color-Keyed Carpet Floor Covering and Rubberized Vinyl Floormatsyes
Front All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room42.4 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room45.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.7 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Metal Bed Storage Boxyes
Spray-On Bed Lineryes
Rear Wheel House Linersyes
Polished Exhaust Tipyes
Chrome Fuel Dooryes
Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyes
Heated Camper-Style Manual Extending Power Exterior Mirrorsyes
Soft Folding Tonneau Coveryes
LT265/70R17C Blackwall Tiresyes
4" Round Chrome Tubular Assist Stepsyes
6" Tubular Chromed Assist Stepsyes
Bed Rugyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
6" Black Oval Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rubber Bed Matyes
Vinyl Tonneau Coveryes
Tailgate Lineryes
Chrome Recovery Hooksyes
P265/70R17 All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
LED Cargo Box Lightingyes
4 Movable Upper Cargo Tie Downsyes
Electric Rear-Window Defoggeryes
Black Flat Splash Guardsyes
Hard Tri-Folding Tonneau w/Vinyl Coveryes
Bed Lineryes
Bed Netyes
4" Round Black Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Body Color Molded Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Front track68.8 in.
Curb weight4567 lbs.
Gross weight6700 lbs.
Angle of approach14.7 degrees
Maximum payload2108 lbs.
Angle of departure23.7 degrees
Length224.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity9700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height73.5 in.
Wheel base133.0 in.
Width80.0 in.
Rear track67.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Black
  • Blue Topaz Metallic
  • Deep Ruby Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Victory Red
  • Brownstone Metallic
  • Tungsten Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black/Dark Ash, cloth
Tires & Wheels
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P255/70R17 tiresyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
