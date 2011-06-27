  1. Home
Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Silverado 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,105
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$44,105
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$44,105
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)416.0/598.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$44,105
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque383 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower355 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle47.2 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
$44,105
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$44,105
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$44,105
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
$44,105
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,105
Chevrolet Mobile WiFi Connectivityyes
Interior Driver Assist Handleyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
$44,105
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,105
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room45.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room42.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,105
Rear head room40.5 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,105
Metal Bed Storage Boxyes
Polished Exhaust Tipyes
22" 7-Spoke Silver Wheels w/Black Insertsyes
Chrome Fuel Dooryes
Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyes
Soft Folding Tonneau Coveryes
4" Round Chrome Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Bed Rugyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
6" Black Oval Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Wheel Locksyes
P285/45R22 SL 110H All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
Rubber Bed Matyes
Vinyl Tonneau Coveryes
Tailgate Lineryes
Chrome Recovery Hooksyes
LED Cargo Box Lightingyes
4 Movable Upper Cargo Tie Downsyes
22" Chrome 6-Spoke Multi-Featured Design Wheelsyes
Black Flat Splash Guardsyes
Hard Tri-Folding Tonneau w/Vinyl Coveryes
22" 7-spoke Silver Wheelsyes
Bed Lineryes
Bed Netyes
4" Round Black Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Body Color Molded Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Front track68.8 in.
$44,105
Front track68.8 in.
Curb weight4942 lbs.
Gross weight6900 lbs.
Angle of approach17.7 degrees
Maximum payload2007 lbs.
Angle of departure23.9 degrees
Length230.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity9700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height74.2 in.
Wheel base143.5 in.
Width80.0 in.
Rear track67.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$44,105
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Black
  • Blue Topaz Metallic
  • Deep Ruby Metallic
  • Summit White
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Victory Red
  • Brownstone Metallic
  • Tungsten Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Saddle, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$44,105
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P275/55R20 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$44,105
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$44,105
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
