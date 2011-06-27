  1. Home
Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Silverado 1500
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)442.0/572.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque305 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle47.2 ft.
Valves12
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Trailering Packageyes
Chrome Bumper Packageyes
WT Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
SiriusXM Satellite Radio and HD Radioyes
Chevrolet Mobile WiFi Connectivityyes
Carpeted Front and Rear Floor Matsyes
Front and Rear All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Interior Driver Assist Handleyes
OnStaryes
Color-Keyed Carpet Floor Covering and Rubberized Vinyl Floormatsyes
Chevrolet MyLink Audio Systemyes
Rear Under Seat Storageyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room42.8 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room45.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room60.7 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.5 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Metal Bed Storage Boxyes
Polished Exhaust Tipyes
Chrome Fuel Dooryes
Chromed 6" Oval Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyes
Soft Folding Tonneau Coveryes
LT265/70R17C Blackwall Tiresyes
4" Round Chrome Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Camper-Style Manual Extending Exterior Mirrorsyes
Bed Rugyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
6" Black Oval Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rubber Bed Matyes
Vinyl Tonneau Coveryes
Tailgate Lineryes
Chrome Recovery Hooksyes
P265/70R17 All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
LED Cargo Box Lightingyes
4 Movable Upper Cargo Tie Downsyes
Electric Rear-Window Defoggeryes
Black Flat Splash Guardsyes
Hard Tri-Folding Tonneau w/Vinyl Coveryes
Bed Lineryes
Bed Netyes
4" Round Black Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Body Color Molded Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Front track68.7 in.
Curb weight5139 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.
Angle of approach17.9 degrees
Maximum payload1957 lbs.
Angle of departure23.3 degrees
Length230.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity9600 lbs.
Ground clearance8.9 in.
Height74.0 in.
Wheel base143.5 in.
Width80.0 in.
Rear track67.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Black
  • Blue Topaz Metallic
  • Deep Ruby Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Victory Red
  • Brownstone Metallic
  • Tungsten Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black/Dark Ash, cloth
  • Jet Black/Dark Ash, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
painted steel wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P255/70R17 tiresyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles