Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Silverado 1500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/520.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Trailering Packageyes
On The Job Packageyes
LS Packageyes
Bluetooth Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Color-Keyed Carpet Floor Covering and Rubberized Vinyl Floormatsyes
AM/FM Radio w/CD Playeryes
OnStaryes
Power Door Locks w/Remote Keyless Entryyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.5 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
vinylyes
Exterior Options
3" Chrome Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Bed Rugyes
Hard Tri-Folding w/Vinyl Tonneau Coveryes
Soft Tonneau Coveryes
Folding Soft Cloth Tonneau Coveryes
Rubber Bed Matyes
Hard Tonneau Coveryes
Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyes
Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glassyes
LT245/70R17 All-Terrain Blackwall Load Range C Tiresyes
Rear-Window Electric Defoggeryes
Stationary Toolboxyes
6" Chrome Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Protection Packageyes
Camper-Style Manual Extending Exterior Mirrorsyes
Skid Resistant Bedlineryes
Bed Rail Protectorsyes
Measurements
Front track68.1 in.
Curb weight4460 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Angle of approach14.6 degrees
Maximum payload1940 lbs.
Angle of departure25.0 degrees
Length205.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity9100 lbs.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height73.6 in.
Wheel base119.0 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Victory Red
  • Blue Topaz Metallic
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Deep Ruby Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Titanium, vinyl
  • Dark Titanium, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P245/70R17 tiresyes
painted steel wheelsyes
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
