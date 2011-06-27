  1. Home
Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Silverado 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,405
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,405
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,405
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.0/494.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,405
Torque305 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower302 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle46.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,405
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$30,405
Off-Road Suspension Packageyes
Z71 Appearance Packageyes
Chrome Essentials Packageyes
Florida Editionyes
Custom Sport Truck Packageyes
Texas Editionyes
Trailering Packageyes
All-Star Editionyes
Interior Plus Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,405
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,405
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,405
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,405
Front Bucket Seats w/Leatheryes
Bose Premium Speaker Systemyes
Leather Split Bench Seatyes
Black Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Front Bucket Seats w/Premium Clothyes
Auto-Dimming Inside Rearview Mirroryes
Driver 6-Way Power Seat Adjusteryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,405
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,405
premium clothyes
Front head room41.2 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,405
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room61.9 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,405
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Power Sliding Rear Windowyes
Camper-Style Manual Extending Power Exterior Mirrorsyes
P265/65R18 On/Off-Road Blackwall Tiresyes
P265/65R18 On/Off-Road White Outline Letter Tiresyes
P265/70R17 On/Off-Road White Outline Letter Tiresyes
20" x 8.5" Chrome-Clad Aluminum Wheelsyes
LT245/70R17 All-Terrain Blackwall Load Range C Tiresyes
Rear-Window Electric Defoggeryes
18" x 8.0" Aluminum Wheelsyes
P265/70R17 On/Off-Road Blackwall Tiresyes
17" x 7.5" 5-spoke Aluminum Wheelsyes
Black Front Recovery Hooksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,405
Front track68.1 in.
Curb weight4906 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Angle of approach15.6 degrees
Maximum payload1494 lbs.
Angle of departure22.8 degrees
Length230.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity10700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.9 in.
Height73.9 in.
Wheel base143.5 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,405
Exterior Colors
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Black
  • Victory Red
  • Summit White
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Graystone Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Titanium/Dark Titanium, premium cloth
  • Light Cashmere/Dark Cashmere, premium cloth
  • Light Titanium/Dark Titanium, leather
  • Light Cashmere/Dark Cashmere, leather
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,405
chrome steel wheelsyes
P245/70R17 tiresyes
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,405
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,405
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
