Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Silverado 1500
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)510.0/714.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque335 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower315 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle51.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Trailering Packageyes
Skid Plate Packageyes
LS Packageyes
Bluetooth Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cloth Seat Trimyes
Power Door Locks w/Remote Keyless Entryyes
OnStaryes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Color-Keyed Carpet Floor Covering and Rubberized Vinyl Floormatsyes
AM/FM Radio w/CD Playeryes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.2 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room61.9 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
LT245/70R17 All-Terrain Blackwall Load Range C Tiresyes
Rear-Window Electric Defoggeryes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
P265/70R17 On/Off-Road Blackwall Tiresyes
Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glassyes
Camper-Style Manual Extending Exterior Mirrorsyes
Measurements
Front track68.1 in.
Curb weight5488 lbs.
Gross weight7000 lbs.
Angle of approach15.5 degrees
Maximum payload1512 lbs.
Angle of departure23.3 degrees
Length249.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity9200 lbs.
Ground clearance9.3 in.
Height73.6 in.
Wheel base157.5 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Black
  • Victory Red
  • Summit White
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Graystone Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Titanium, cloth
  • Dark Titanium, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
