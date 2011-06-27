  1. Home
Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Silverado 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,675
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,675
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,675
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)476.0/646.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,675
Torque305 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower302 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle44.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,675
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,675
Trailering Packageyes
Off-Road Suspension Packageyes
Interior Plus Packageyes
Chrome Essentials Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,675
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,675
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
retained accessory poweryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,675
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,675
Auto-Dimming Inside Rearview Mirroryes
Driver 6-Way Power Seat Adjusteryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,675
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,675
premium clothyes
Front head room41.5 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,675
LT245/70R17 All-Terrain Blackwall Load Range C Tiresyes
Rear-Window Electric Defoggeryes
18" x 8.0" Aluminum Wheelsyes
P265/70R17 On/Off-Road Blackwall Tiresyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Camper-Style Manual Extending Power Exterior Mirrorsyes
P265/65R18 On/Off-Road Blackwall Tiresyes
P265/65R18 On/Off-Road White Outline Letter Tiresyes
17" x 7.5" 5-spoke Aluminum Wheelsyes
P265/70R17 On/Off-Road White Outline Letter Tiresyes
Black Front Recovery Hooksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,675
Front track68.1 in.
Curb weight4594 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Angle of approach15.4 degrees
Maximum payload1806 lbs.
Angle of departure24.1 degrees
Length224.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height73.5 in.
Wheel base133.0 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,675
Exterior Colors
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Black
  • Victory Red
  • Summit White
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Titanium/Dark Titanium, premium cloth
  • Light Cashmere/Dark Cashmere, premium cloth
  • Light Cashmere/Dark Cashmere, leather
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Light Titanium/Dark Titanium, leather
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,675
chrome steel wheelsyes
P245/70R17 tiresyes
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,675
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,675
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
