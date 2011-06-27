Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 XFE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/572.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque335 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower315 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle47.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Interior Plus Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Navigation System w/AM/FM Radio and CD Playeryes
Front Bucket Seats w/Leatheryes
Bose Premium Speaker Systemyes
Leather Split Bench Seatyes
Front Bucket Seats w/Premium Clothyes
Black Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Auto-Dimming Inside Rearview Mirroryes
AM/FM Radio w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changeryes
Driver 6-Way Power Seat Adjusteryes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room41.2 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.5 in.
Rear hip Room65.4 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Rear-Window Electric Defoggeryes
Power Sliding Rear Windowyes
Camper-Style Manual Extending Power Exterior Mirrorsyes
Texas Editionyes
Regional Value Packageyes
Front Recovery Hooksyes
Measurements
Front track68.1 in.
Curb weight5095 lbs.
Gross weight6700 lbs.
Drag Coefficient.41 cd.
Angle of approach15.3 degrees
Maximum payload1705 lbs.
Angle of departure22.8 degrees
Length230.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Ground clearance9.0 in.
Height73.8 in.
Wheel base143.5 in.
Width80.0 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sheer Silver Metallic
  • Steel Green Metallic
  • Taupe Gray Metallic
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Victory Red
  • Black
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Titanium/Ebony, leather
  • Light Titanium/Ebony, premium cloth
  • Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Light Cashmere/Ebony, leather
  • Light Cashmere/Ebony, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
P245/70R17 tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
