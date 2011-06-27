  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  4. Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Silverado 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,510
See Silverado 1500 Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,510
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,510
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,510
Torque305 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower302 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle47.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,510
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,510
Trailering Packageyes
Skid Plate Packageyes
LS Packageyes
Bluetooth Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,510
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,510
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,510
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,510
Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,510
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,510
Front head room41.2 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,510
Rear head room40.5 in.
Rear hip Room65.4 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,510
Rear Window Defoggeryes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Spare Tire Lockyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,510
Front track68.1 in.
Curb weight5346 lbs.
Gross weight7000 lbs.
Angle of approach15.5 degrees
Maximum payload1654 lbs.
Angle of departure23.1 degrees
Length230.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Ground clearance9.0 in.
Height73.7 in.
Wheel base143.5 in.
Width80.0 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,510
Exterior Colors
  • Taupe Gray Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Sheer Silver Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Black
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Black Granite Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Titanium, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,510
chrome steel wheelsyes
partial wheel coversyes
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,510
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,510
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Silverado 1500 Inventory

Related Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles