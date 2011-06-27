  1. Home
Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Silverado 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,810
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,810
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,810
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.0/494.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,810
Torque305 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower302 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,810
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$26,810
Exterior Plus Packageyes
Trailering Packageyes
Off-Road Suspension Packageyes
Interior Plus Packageyes
Chrome Essentials Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,810
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,810
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
retained accessory poweryes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,810
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,810
Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Auto-Dimming Inside Rearview Mirroryes
AM/FM Radio w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changeryes
Driver 6-Way Power Seat Adjusteryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,810
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,810
premium clothyes
Front head room41.5 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,810
Rear Window Defoggeryes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Camper-Style Manual Extending Power Exterior Mirrorsyes
P265/65R18 On/Off-Road Blackwall Tiresyes
P265/65R18 On/Off-Road White Outline Letter Tiresyes
P265/65R18 All-Season White Outline Letter Tiresyes
P265/70R17 On/Off-Road White Outline Letter Tiresyes
Front Recovery Hooksyes
Cab Roof-Mounted Lamp Provisionyes
20" x 8.5" Chrome-clad Aluminum Wheelsyes
P265/70R17 On/Off-Road Blackwall Tiresyes
18" x 8.0" Aluminum Wheelsyes
LT245/70R17 All-Terrain Blackwall Load Range C Tiresyes
17" Custom Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,810
Front track68.1 in.
Curb weight4443 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Angle of approach14.6 degrees
Maximum payload1957 lbs.
Angle of departure25.0 degrees
Length205.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity9100 lbs.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height73.6 in.
Wheel base119.0 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,810
Exterior Colors
  • Woodland Green (Fleet)
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Sheer Silver Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Black
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Taupe Gray Metallic
  • Laser Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Titanium/Ebony, premium cloth
  • Light Cashmere/Ebony, premium cloth
  • Ebony, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,810
chrome steel wheelsyes
P245/70R17 tiresyes
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,810
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,810
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
