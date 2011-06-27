  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  4. Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Silverado 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,390
See Silverado 1500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,390
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,390
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)476.0/612.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,390
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle44.3 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,390
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,390
Trailering Packageyes
Handling/Trailering Suspension Packageyes
Skid Plate Packageyes
Snow Plow Prep. Packageyes
Bluetooth Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,390
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,390
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,390
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,390
Cloth Seat Trimyes
Power Door Locks w/Remote Keyless Entryyes
Carpeted Floor Covering and Vinyl Floormatsyes
OnStaryes
XM Satellite Radioyes
Cruise Controlyes
AM/FM Radio w/CD Playeryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,390
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,390
Front head room41.5 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
vinylyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,390
Rear Window Defoggeryes
P265/70R17 On/Off-Road Blackwall Tiresyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
LT245/70R17 All-Terrain Blackwall Load Range C Tiresyes
Spare Tire Lockyes
Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glassyes
Camper-Style Manual Extending Exterior Mirrorsyes
Cab Roof-Mounted Lamp Provisionyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,390
Front track68.1 in.
Curb weight4835 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Angle of approach16.3 degrees
Maximum payload1565 lbs.
Angle of departure23.3 degrees
Length224.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity9800 lbs.
Ground clearance9.5 in.
Height73.8 in.
Wheel base133.0 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,390
Exterior Colors
  • Woodland Green (Fleet)
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Sheer Silver Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Black
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Taupe Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Titanium, cloth
  • Dark Titanium, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,390
partial wheel coversyes
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,390
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,390
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Silverado 1500 Inventory

Related Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles