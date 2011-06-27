Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
A REAL review of the Chevy Silverado
First off i have to address some of the reviews on the silverado. I keep reading reviews that say things like " transmission sucks" and "truck wont last over 60k!!" really people!?! I am a aircraft mechanic and have a long understanding of how engines and machines run. I own a 2008 chevy 1500 Z71 and have had ZERO issues with the vehicle, and you know why? Its simple.. buy a service manual and follow the maintance schedule!!! Change fluids and insert some grease here and there and i can almost promise you will have zero maintance failures! I love how people think you can just drive a truck into the ground and it will last. Now on to the details about my chevy!
Stay away from 5.3L AFM engines!
I've always purchases only GM vehicles. The latest purchase turned out to be my worst car-ownership experience. The subject truck has an apparent defect that caused carbeurization in cyclinders, sticking rings and incredible oil consumption. The vehicle was back and forth to the dealer for 12 months before I threatened legal action and finally got a warranty piston and ring replacement. The engine had just 60,000 miles at the time of the repair. I have not been able to use this vehicle as i had hoped and I have to look now to trade it in before the rings gum up again in 40,000 miles. GM refused to acknowledge any kind of problem for 12 months!
Great Truck for us in no man's land
Where I live you need a truck you can count on, Wyoming. Unlike most states you can drive for hours and not see a town or even a person. You don't want to be stranded. Cell phone coverage is spotty at best and you need reliability. OnStar. This truck has taken a beating and has never looked back. It's comfortable even though you are going over some of the roughest roads. Fully loaded or not great truck for the snow flying months. This truck was built for the heavest of jobs and the most roughest conditions. I never was a Chevy man but know I will only buy Chevy's.
Still running great and smooth
I was a little worried about the tires that came with it, but they held up surprisingly well a year later. Leather seating and comfort allows us to take lengthy trips exceeding 6 -9 hours without aches/pains.Initial flapping noise at 60 mph was found to be front windshield plastic trim. We got it replaced. Oh yeah, there is this little thing called GM driveline lash, where there is slop in the differential, between the ring and pinion gears, so you hear a clunk when starting forward after a stop. GM says its normal...I'll keep checking.
Jury Still Out
My first pickup in 12 years but have been GM fan for 10 (was Ford). As with my previous Tahoe this is a well built truck. In & out looks great. Ride is somewhat more truck than my Tahoe. Engine run and road noise is great except for tire noise but that's due to the dueler tires on when purchased. Already better gas mileage according to the computer than my 03 Tahoe.
