  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  4. Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Silverado 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,795
See Silverado 1500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,795
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,795
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)510.0/680.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,795
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque338 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower315 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle51.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,795
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,795
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,795
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,795
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,795
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,795
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room41.5 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,795
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room61.9 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.3 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,795
Front track68.1 in.
Curb weight5213 lbs.
Gross weight6900 lbs.
Angle of approach16.2 degrees
Maximum payload1687 lbs.
Angle of departure22.8 degrees
Length248.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height73.6 in.
Wheel base157.5 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,795
Exterior Colors
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Desert Brown Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Titanium/Dark Titanium, leather
  • Light Cashmere/Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,795
P245/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,795
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,795
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Silverado 1500 Inventory

Related Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles