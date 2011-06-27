  1. Home
Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT3 Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Silverado 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,135
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,135
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,135
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,135
Torque335 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower295 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle50.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,135
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,135
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,135
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,135
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,135
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,135
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,135
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.4 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,135
Front track65.0 in.
Curb weight5050 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Angle of approach25.4 degrees
Maximum payload1350 lbs.
Angle of departure27.5 degrees
Length220.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity8700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height73.9 in.
Wheel base134.0 in.
Width78.5 in.
Rear track66.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,135
Exterior Colors
  • Green, Woodland
  • Green
  • Pewter
  • Dark Toreador Red
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Indigo Blue
  • Tangier Orange
  • Orange
  • Doeskin Tan
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Tan - Low Gloss
  • Green - Low Gloss
  • Blue
  • Blue Metallic
  • Yellow
  • Blue Granite Metallic/Silver Birch Metallic
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic/Graystone Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Victory Red/Silver Birch Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Black
  • Dark Blue Metallic/Silver Birch Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Summit White/Silver Birch Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Dark Green Metallic/Silver Birch Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Black/Silver Birch Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal, leather
  • Medium Gray, leather
  • Tan, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,135
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,135
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,135
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
