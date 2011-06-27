  1. Home
Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Silverado 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,590
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,590
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,590
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.0/494.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,590
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle46.6 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,590
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,590
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,590
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,590
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,590
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,590
premium clothyes
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,590
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.4 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,590
Front track65.0 in.
Curb weight4627 lbs.
Gross weight6200 lbs.
Angle of approach25.4 degrees
Maximum payload1573 lbs.
Angle of departure27.5 degrees
Length230.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity7900 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height71.2 in.
Wheel base143.5 in.
Width78.5 in.
Rear track66.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,590
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Black
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Blue Granite Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal, vinyl
  • Tan, premium cloth
  • Tan, cloth
  • Tan, vinyl
  • Dark Charcoal, premium cloth
  • Dark Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,590
chrome steel wheelsyes
P245/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,590
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,590
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
