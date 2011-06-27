Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,060
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,060
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,060
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)442.0/612.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,060
Torque335 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower295 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle51.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,060
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,060
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,060
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,060
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,060
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,060
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,060
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.4 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,060
Front track65.0 in.
Curb weight5184 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Angle of approach25.4 degrees
Maximum payload1216 lbs.
Angle of departure27.5 degrees
Length249.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity8500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height73.7 in.
Wheel base157.5 in.
Width78.5 in.
Rear track66.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,060
Exterior Colors
  • Green, Woodland
  • Green
  • Pewter
  • Dark Toreador Red
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Indigo Blue
  • Tangier Orange
  • Orange
  • Doeskin Tan
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Tan - Low Gloss
  • Green - Low Gloss
  • Blue
  • Blue Metallic
  • Yellow
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Black
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Dark Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal, premium cloth
  • Dark Charcoal, cloth
  • Dark Charcoal, vinyl
  • Tan, premium cloth
  • Tan, cloth
  • Tan, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,060
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,060
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,060
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
