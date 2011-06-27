Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,270
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Front track65.0 in.
Curb weight4508 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Angle of approach25.4 degrees
Maximum payload1892 lbs.
Angle of departure27.5 degrees
Length205.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity9100 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height73.8 in.
Wheel base119.0 in.
Width78.5 in.
Rear track66.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Green, Woodland
  • Green
  • Pewter
  • Dark Toreador Red
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Indigo Blue
  • Tangier Orange
  • Orange
  • Doeskin Tan
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Tan - Low Gloss
  • Green - Low Gloss
  • Blue
  • Blue Metallic
  • Yellow
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Black
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Dark Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal, premium cloth
  • Dark Charcoal, cloth
  • Dark Charcoal, vinyl
  • Tan, premium cloth
  • Tan, cloth
  • Tan, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
