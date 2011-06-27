Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

2006 crew cab 4.8l charlie151 , 03/22/2013 31 of 32 people found this review helpful I bought my truck brand new in 2006 and has been my daily driver ever since. I tow a 6000lb trailer regularly and had a western 8' plow on it for 3 years and never had a problem except for 2 blown wheel hubs. I have just over 194,000 miles and never had a problem. I've driven dodge and ford trucks and nothing compares to the comfort and reliability of this chevy. Report Abuse

I Really Enjoy My Truck. Haily , 02/15/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I had owned many cars & SUV's (both small & large) and had always wanted a full size pickup truck. I purchased my Silverado and have never been sorry since. I am in the process of purchasing an extended warranty to cover my truck once the manufacturer's warranty runs out in August of this year. The truck is solid & sound, very comfortable with enough power to handle whatever I need. I have the 5.3L V8 4X4 crew cab. The room interior comfort and roominess is hard to find in other trucks. I work for a Ford dealership in sales and have sold/driven most other types of trucks. I have not found one yet that have felt as safe & comfortable as my Silverado!

2006 Chevy Crew Cab Steve , 11/15/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful 3.73 axle ratio helps MPG: 19 city/23+ highway - great for a truck, but I'd like better. Great power, chirping tires down the road. Folks complain that the interior design is old school, but I like it. Biggest issue is that the steering wheel feels off center from the seat. Great ride, fun to drive, hands down winner compared to Lariat. Big, comfortable cab is great for kids and adults. Rear radio with headphones is a hit with me and the kids. American Eagle tires are junk. Bargain for better tires. I like the '06 interior configuration better than '07.

Always wanted a Z71 Strain , 09/03/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful All in all, a good truck. Hate the tires that came with it, Bridgestones. Why I couldn't get lucky and get the Goodyear Wranglers. I have the LT2 package, and you would think I would have a mirror on the driver's visor (I chew, so I have to check my teeth prior to meetings). Hate the 6 disc cd player, still confused on how to work it and I have owned the truck for 2 years now. Little plastic caps keep falling off the door that cover the screws. I would also like to know if there is a way for the dual climate control to move on both sides. I hate having to move mine to, say 68, then the passengers side to 68 as well.