Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Silverado 1500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)476.0/612.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle44.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Front track65 in.
Curb weight4661 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Angle of approach25.4 degrees
Maximum payload1739 lbs.
Angle of departure27.5 degrees
Length224.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity8900 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height73.7 in.
Wheel base133.0 in.
Width78.5 in.
Rear track66 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal
  • Tan
Tires & Wheels
chrome steel wheelsyes
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
