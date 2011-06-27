Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 SS Consumer Reviews
2005 Chevy SS
At 111,000 miles, best vehicle i have ever owned. Sharp, snappy, and handles like a deram. No major issues other than my heater module has gone out twice. Bought this truck new from an older salesman. His piece of advice was to never sell this truck, and i wont. I live near Lake Tahoe and take this truck skiing often without worry. Have never been stuck. Pulls my enclosed trailer to Sturgis and is my daily commuter.
Yes to SS!!!!!
I need a truck. Three kids,so I needed a 4 door. I pull a boat, so I needed a truck that can haul the kids and a boat. This truck does it all day and it's a cool truck too. I can still go to the cruise nights with it too!!
I still love this truck!
Wow! Three years later and I still love everything about this truck. I love the handling, the sleek/tough look (mine is black). Can a truck be your bestfriend? Mine is, it's does what I need when I need, and is always willing to give me a lot more, if needed. This truck is one of the funniest vehicles I have driven.
I'm still glad I bought it.
It never slips on wet or dry pavement. 0-60 like an amusement ride. 60-90 OK. Very comfortable, stops on a dime. I get 15.2 mpg no matter what I'm doing. Turns heads. No other truck I found had both luxury and performance I'm a salesman and this truck has a good entertainment package.
2005 SS
I had a black 2004 SS and now have a black 2005 SS. Do I need to say more. My list of things I like is way to long so I will mention the few negative things I find wrong. 1st is mileage. 95% of my driving is is town. I added a jet performance chip again and a jet air cleaner trying to increase mileage and maybe 1/2 gl increase. I average 10.3-10.9 in town. Now I went to the desert a couple of weeks ago and when I got off at my exit I was at exactly 20.0 miles per gl. No traffic w/cruise control the entire way. I know it is a heavy truck but I still think they could do more in the horsepower department. All the rain this year here in SoCal. All wheel drive has been great. 20" wheels=nothing but bite
