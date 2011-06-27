Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 SS Consumer Reviews

2005 Chevy SS wileyss , 06/26/2013 11 of 13 people found this review helpful At 111,000 miles, best vehicle i have ever owned. Sharp, snappy, and handles like a deram. No major issues other than my heater module has gone out twice. Bought this truck new from an older salesman. His piece of advice was to never sell this truck, and i wont. I live near Lake Tahoe and take this truck skiing often without worry. Have never been stuck. Pulls my enclosed trailer to Sturgis and is my daily commuter. Report Abuse

Yes to SS!!!!! j. kugel , 01/20/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I need a truck. Three kids,so I needed a 4 door. I pull a boat, so I needed a truck that can haul the kids and a boat. This truck does it all day and it's a cool truck too. I can still go to the cruise nights with it too!! Report Abuse

I still love this truck! MIZZSS , 05/30/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Wow! Three years later and I still love everything about this truck. I love the handling, the sleek/tough look (mine is black). Can a truck be your bestfriend? Mine is, it's does what I need when I need, and is always willing to give me a lot more, if needed. This truck is one of the funniest vehicles I have driven. Report Abuse

I'm still glad I bought it. Mark R.Wilson , 03/25/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful It never slips on wet or dry pavement. 0-60 like an amusement ride. 60-90 OK. Very comfortable, stops on a dime. I get 15.2 mpg no matter what I'm doing. Turns heads. No other truck I found had both luxury and performance I'm a salesman and this truck has a good entertainment package. Report Abuse