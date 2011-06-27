  1. Home
Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 SS Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 Silverado 1500
5(80%)4(15%)3(0%)2(5%)1(0%)
4.7
20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2005 Chevy SS

wileyss, 06/26/2013
11 of 13 people found this review helpful

At 111,000 miles, best vehicle i have ever owned. Sharp, snappy, and handles like a deram. No major issues other than my heater module has gone out twice. Bought this truck new from an older salesman. His piece of advice was to never sell this truck, and i wont. I live near Lake Tahoe and take this truck skiing often without worry. Have never been stuck. Pulls my enclosed trailer to Sturgis and is my daily commuter.



Yes to SS!!!!!

j. kugel, 01/20/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I need a truck. Three kids,so I needed a 4 door. I pull a boat, so I needed a truck that can haul the kids and a boat. This truck does it all day and it's a cool truck too. I can still go to the cruise nights with it too!!



I still love this truck!

MIZZSS, 05/30/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Wow! Three years later and I still love everything about this truck. I love the handling, the sleek/tough look (mine is black). Can a truck be your bestfriend? Mine is, it's does what I need when I need, and is always willing to give me a lot more, if needed. This truck is one of the funniest vehicles I have driven.



I'm still glad I bought it.

Mark R.Wilson, 03/25/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

It never slips on wet or dry pavement. 0-60 like an amusement ride. 60-90 OK. Very comfortable, stops on a dime. I get 15.2 mpg no matter what I'm doing. Turns heads. No other truck I found had both luxury and performance I'm a salesman and this truck has a good entertainment package.



2005 SS

vince, 03/27/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I had a black 2004 SS and now have a black 2005 SS. Do I need to say more. My list of things I like is way to long so I will mention the few negative things I find wrong. 1st is mileage. 95% of my driving is is town. I added a jet performance chip again and a jet air cleaner trying to increase mileage and maybe 1/2 gl increase. I average 10.3-10.9 in town. Now I went to the desert a couple of weeks ago and when I got off at my exit I was at exactly 20.0 miles per gl. No traffic w/cruise control the entire way. I know it is a heavy truck but I still think they could do more in the horsepower department. All the rain this year here in SoCal. All wheel drive has been great. 20" wheels=nothing but bite


