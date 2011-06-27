  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  4. Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Silverado 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,665
See Silverado 1500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,665
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,665
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338/442 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,665
Torque295 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle47.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,665
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,665
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,665
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,665
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,665
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,665
Front head room41 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,665
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.5 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,665
Front track65 in.
Curb weight4925 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Angle of approach25.4 degrees
Maximum payload1475 lbs.
Angle of departure27.5 degrees
Length227.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity8800 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height73.9 in.
Wheel base143.5 in.
Width78.5 in.
Rear track66 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,665
Exterior Colors
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Black
  • Summit White/Silver Birch Metallic
  • Summit White/Dark Gray Metallic
  • Black/Silver Birch Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Arrival Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red/Silver Birch Metallic
  • Arrival Blue Metallic/Silver Birch Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic/Dark Gray Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic/Silver Birch Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic/Silver Birch Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Sport Red Metallic/Silver Birch Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Tan
  • Medium Gray
  • Dark Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,665
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P265/75R16 tiresyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,665
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,665
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Silverado 1500 Inventory

Related Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles