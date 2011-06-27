Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,920
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)442/578 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle44.5 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Passenger vanity mirroryes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Front track65 in.
Curb weight4579 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Angle of approach25.4 degrees
Maximum payload1821 lbs.
Angle of departure27.5 degrees
Length222.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity9000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height73.7 in.
Wheel base133 in.
Width78.5 in.
Rear track66 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Arrival Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Tan
  • Dark Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
chrome steel wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P245/75R16 tiresyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
