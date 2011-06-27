  1. Home
Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 SS Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,905
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,905
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,905
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312/390 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,905
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower345 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle47.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,905
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,905
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,905
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,905
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,905
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,905
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,905
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.5 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,905
Front track65 in.
Curb weight5013 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Angle of approach25.4 degrees
Maximum payload1787 lbs.
Angle of departure27.5 degrees
Length227.70 in.
Maximum towing capacity7600 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height73.9 in.
Wheel base143.5 in.
Width78.5 in.
Rear track66 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,905
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Victory Red
  • Arrival Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,905
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P275/55R20 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,905
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,905
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
