Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 SS Consumer Reviews

Nancy , 08/06/2008

I have always loved the Silverado but I have come to believe that they are getting more and more cheaply built. My last two Silverados have had the same airconditioner problem by the second year. My 2004 with 53000 miles just had the rear differential cover replaced because it rusted right through the middle. (And, this truck is kept garaged and underbody washed in the winter. It is'nt even my primary vehicle.) The metal used for the differential cover might as well have been aluminum foil. Not even a coat of protective paint. As I look at my 2004 compared to my 2002, I see a lot of cheaply done work and parts in the newer model. That's why my next truck will be a Toyota