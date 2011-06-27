Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 SS Consumer Reviews
Cheap build quality
I have always loved the Silverado but I have come to believe that they are getting more and more cheaply built. My last two Silverados have had the same airconditioner problem by the second year. My 2004 with 53000 miles just had the rear differential cover replaced because it rusted right through the middle. (And, this truck is kept garaged and underbody washed in the winter. It is'nt even my primary vehicle.) The metal used for the differential cover might as well have been aluminum foil. Not even a coat of protective paint. As I look at my 2004 compared to my 2002, I see a lot of cheaply done work and parts in the newer model. That's why my next truck will be a Toyota
one fast SS 1500
this truck is great. handling is outstanding. fuel milage is a about 14.5 city 16.5 highway. having a great time driving the truck. im 36 years old and the young guys break their necks look at the outstanding black paint. had alot of great comments on the truck. looking forward to many years of fun
1500 SS
fast and smooth good handleing nice look eye turner powerful with fast reaction time
ONE BAD ASS SS
Best vehicle ever made. It is definately the best vehicle I have ever owned. I look forward to the next opportunity to drive it. I have added dual exhaust with two flow masters on it. It sounds even better and of course the duals coming out the back look even better.
Great truck!
Great all around truck with a lot of muscle.
Sponsored cars related to the Silverado 1500
Related Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 SS info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner