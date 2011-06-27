  1. Home
Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 SS Consumer Reviews

5(75%)4(23%)3(2%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
43 reviews
Cheap build quality

Nancy, 08/06/2008
I have always loved the Silverado but I have come to believe that they are getting more and more cheaply built. My last two Silverados have had the same airconditioner problem by the second year. My 2004 with 53000 miles just had the rear differential cover replaced because it rusted right through the middle. (And, this truck is kept garaged and underbody washed in the winter. It is'nt even my primary vehicle.) The metal used for the differential cover might as well have been aluminum foil. Not even a coat of protective paint. As I look at my 2004 compared to my 2002, I see a lot of cheaply done work and parts in the newer model. That's why my next truck will be a Toyota

one fast SS 1500

jimbwi139, 07/17/2003
this truck is great. handling is outstanding. fuel milage is a about 14.5 city 16.5 highway. having a great time driving the truck. im 36 years old and the young guys break their necks look at the outstanding black paint. had alot of great comments on the truck. looking forward to many years of fun

1500 SS

chris delano, 04/15/2004
fast and smooth good handleing nice look eye turner powerful with fast reaction time

ONE BAD ASS SS

Wayne P, 06/29/2004
Best vehicle ever made. It is definately the best vehicle I have ever owned. I look forward to the next opportunity to drive it. I have added dual exhaust with two flow masters on it. It sounds even better and of course the duals coming out the back look even better.

Great truck!

KoTToN, 09/15/2004
Great all around truck with a lot of muscle.

