  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  4. Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Silverado 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,155
See Silverado 1500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,155
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,155
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364/494 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,155
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle46.6 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,155
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,155
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,155
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,155
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,155
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,155
Front head room41 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,155
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.5 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,155
Front track65 in.
Curb weight4555 lbs.
Gross weight6200 lbs.
Angle of approach25.4 degrees
Maximum payload1645 lbs.
Angle of departure27.5 degrees
Length227.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity8600 lbs.
Ground clearance8 in.
Height71.2 in.
Wheel base143.5 in.
Width78.5 in.
Rear track66 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,155
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Arrival Blue Metallic/Light Pewter Metallic
  • Victory Red/Light Pewter Metallic
  • Summit White/Light Pewter Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic/Light Pewter Metallic
  • Black/Light Pewter Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic/Light Pewter Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic/Light Pewter Metallic
  • Arrival Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Tan
  • Dark Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,155
P235/75R16 tiresyes
chrome steel wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,155
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,155
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Silverado 1500 Inventory

Related Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles