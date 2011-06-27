  1. Home
Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Silverado 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,500
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364/494 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,500
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,500
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,500
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,500
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,500
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,500
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,500
Front head room41 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,500
Front track65 in.
Curb weight4142 lbs.
Gross weight6100 lbs.
Angle of approach25.4 degrees
Maximum payload1958 lbs.
Angle of departure27.5 degrees
Length203.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity8400 lbs.
Ground clearance8 in.
Height71.2 in.
Wheel base119 in.
Width78.5 in.
Rear track66 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,500
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Arrival Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Tan
  • Dark Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,500
P235/75R16 tiresyes
chrome steel wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,500
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,500
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
