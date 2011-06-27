  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  4. Used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Silverado 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,988
See Silverado 1500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,988
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,988
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338/442 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,988
Torque325 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle46.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,988
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,988
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,988
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,988
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,988
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,988
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room41 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,988
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.5 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,988
Front track65 in.
Curb weight4534 lbs.
Gross weight6200 lbs.
Angle of approach25.4 degrees
Maximum payload1666 lbs.
Angle of departure27.5 degrees
Length227.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity8100 lbs.
Ground clearance8 in.
Height71.2 in.
Wheel base143.5 in.
Width78.5 in.
Rear track66 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,988
Exterior Colors
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Victory Red
Interior Colors
  • Tan
  • Medium Gray
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,988
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P245/75R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,988
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,988
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Silverado 1500 Inventory

Related Used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles